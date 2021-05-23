Mallory’s Evening Forecast - More scattered storm chances to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday started with temperatures in the 60s and widespread cloud cover. We saw more breaks in the clouds compared to Saturday, allowing the entire WOWT viewing area to warm into the 80s by the afternoon.

Along with the heat and humidity, a few isolated downpours fired up by the early afternoon and drifted north/northeast. The heaviest cluster of showers moved right over Bellevue into south Omaha and Council Bluffs.

It was feast or famine with our afternoon rain! Heaviest fell from Bellevue to Council Bluffs with another pocket through Elkhorn. Much quieter on the radar now, with a few showers near the Kansas border. pic.twitter.com/Z5hBcgqc5O — Mallory Schnell (@mschnellWOWT) May 23, 2021

We’ll hold an isolated shower chance through the evening, but the best chance is now concentrated closer to the Kansas border.

Partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy overnight, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper-60s. A line of severe storms will move east from the Panhandle, weakening as it does so. Scattered showers and sub-severe storms are possible after midnight into Monday morning – especially for our Nebraska counties.

Highs will once again warm into the 80s Monday, thanks to a stronger southerly wind. A cold front will be the focus of storm initiation again late Monday afternoon/evening, northwest of Omaha. A few of these storms could be strong to severe.

A few severe storms possible Monday PM (WOWT)

Showers and storms will become more widespread Monday night, before this front pushes the rain south Tuesday afternoon.

Your next best chance for a dry day will be Wednesday, before rain chances return Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

We’ll wrap up the workweek on a cooler and less humid note.

