Advertisement

Hroch’s complete game helps Huskers pick up two big wins on Saturday

By Rex Smith
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WOWT) - The Nebraska baseball team picked up two big wins on Saturday which extended their winning streak to seven games and strengthened their lead in the Big Ten conference standings.

In the first matchup against Ohio State, Nebraska trailed 9-2 heading to the 7th inning.

Big Red scored five runs in the 7th and four more in the 9th to take it 11 to 9.

The second game came against the Indiana Hoosiers.

With Chance Hroch on the mound, the Huskers went on for a 3-1 win.

Hroch threw his first collegiate complete game. He only gave up a solo homer in the 9th inning.

Brice Matthews had a solo home run and an RBI triple in the game.

The Cornhuskers are 28-11 overall.

They’re currently 2.5 games ahead of Michigan for the Big Ten lead.

Nebraska wraps up this weekend in Bloomington with an afternoon game against Ohio State on Sunday.

Then, they finish the regular season with a three-game series against Michigan next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The EMA issued by Nebraska State Patrol for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista,...
La Vista Police, multiple agencies continue search for Ryan Larsen
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking a multi-state salmonella outbreak....
Nebraska, Iowa among states in CDC salmonella outbreak investigation
Omaha hauls away Urban Acre’s trash bins
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued a poster for Ryan Larsen, who has...
Ryan Larsen search continues: Crews working in closed-off Papillion recreation area
Nebraska Furniture Mart security camera snags suspected ‘professional’ shoplifter

Latest News

Max Anderson Huskers baseball
Huskers extend lead in Big Ten with 8-5 win at Indiana
Devon Jackson at state meet
Devon Jackson leads several Class A champions in state track with multiple gold medals
The Millard South baseball team poses with the Class A championship trophy at Haymarket Park in...
Millard South baseball wins first state baseball title in 41 years
Sarah Weber Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week; Gretna’s Sarah Weber