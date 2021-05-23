Hroch’s complete game helps Huskers pick up two big wins on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WOWT) - The Nebraska baseball team picked up two big wins on Saturday which extended their winning streak to seven games and strengthened their lead in the Big Ten conference standings.

In the first matchup against Ohio State, Nebraska trailed 9-2 heading to the 7th inning.

Big Red scored five runs in the 7th and four more in the 9th to take it 11 to 9.

The second game came against the Indiana Hoosiers.

With Chance Hroch on the mound, the Huskers went on for a 3-1 win.

Hroch threw his first collegiate complete game. He only gave up a solo homer in the 9th inning.

Brice Matthews had a solo home run and an RBI triple in the game.

The Cornhuskers are 28-11 overall.

They’re currently 2.5 games ahead of Michigan for the Big Ten lead.

Nebraska wraps up this weekend in Bloomington with an afternoon game against Ohio State on Sunday.

Then, they finish the regular season with a three-game series against Michigan next weekend.

