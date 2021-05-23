Advertisement

Authorities: Anamosa inmate had material that could make explosives

By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) - Authorities found a household substance in an inmate’s cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary that could be used to make explosives.

The state Department of Corrections said Saturday that the substance was found in a cell Friday at the prison where two employees were killed about two months ago during an attempted escape. Authorities said the substance isn’t dangerous by itself, but it could be used to create an explosive substance if it was combined with additional materials.

Corrections Department Chief of Staff Cord Overton said investigators are looking into how the prisoner managed to get and hide the substance as well as whether any accomplices were involved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

