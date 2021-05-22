Advertisement

Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma; residents flee

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades Saturday, turning the night sky a fiery red and sending lava onto a major highway as panicked residents tried to flee Goma, a city of nearly 2 million.

No evacuation order was given by authorities, and there was no immediate word on any casualties. Witnesses, though, said lava already had engulfed one highway that connects Goma with the city of Beni in North Kivu province.

Mount Nyiragongo’s last eruption, in 2002, left hundreds dead and coated airport runways in lava.

Authorities at the Goma Volcano Observatory initially said it was the nearby Nyamulagira volcano that had erupted, only adding to the confusion. The two volcanos are located about 13 kilometers (8.1 miles) apart.

Volcanologist Charles Balagizi said the observatory’s report was based on the direction in which the lava appeared to be flowing, which was toward Rwanda rather than Goma.

Goma sits along the border between Congo and neighboring Rwanda, and is a regional hub for humanitarian agencies, as well as the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO.

___

This version has been corrected to show that the Goma Volcano Observatory now reports that Mount Nyiragongo was the volcano that erupted, not the nearby Nyamulagira.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The EMA issued by Nebraska State Patrol for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista,...
La Vista Police, multiple agencies continue search for Ryan Larsen
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking a multi-state salmonella outbreak....
Nebraska, Iowa among states in CDC salmonella outbreak investigation
Nebraska Furniture Mart security camera snags suspected ‘professional’ shoplifter
Omaha hauls away Urban Acre’s trash bins
Deven Engel is being held in Douglas County jail on suspicion of domestic assault and child...
Omaha Police arrest man after assaulted woman dies

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Omaha on Saturday
Omaha COVID-19 vaccination clinics open Saturday - 5PM
Omaha Fire Department handed out bicycles to kids on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Omaha Fire Department gives bikes to kids - 5PM
A man who fled Omaha for Nicaragua to escape charges of child enticement and child porn...
Judge imposes $50 million bond on man who fled to Nicaragua - 5PM
Officials say the Covid-19 vaccine made a major dent in the pandemic but the rate of Americans...
COVID case numbers falling, but so are vaccinations