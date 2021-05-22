Advertisement

Subtropical storm Ana forms in Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ana was located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory.

The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda.

The hurricane center said Ana is a subtropical storm because it is “entangled with an upper-level low,” but still has some “tropical characteristics.”

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The EMA issued by Nebraska State Patrol for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista,...
La Vista Police, multiple agencies continue search for Ryan Larsen
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking a multi-state salmonella outbreak....
Nebraska, Iowa among states in CDC salmonella outbreak investigation
Nebraska Furniture Mart security camera snags suspected ‘professional’ shoplifter
The search for missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen continues into fourth night - 10PM
Police: ‘Do not speculate’ as search for missing La Vista boy continues
surgical mask
Parents pulling children from school in wake of Iowa’s mask decision

Latest News

Warm and muggy with spotty rain chances
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Warm and muggy with spotty rain chances
Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
Saturday, May 22nd
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica