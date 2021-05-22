Nebraska DHHS slow to report age 12-15 COVID data

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Media partners rely on crucial information, daily, to keep the public informed and updated on progress being made during this pandemic.

And some crucial information is just not there; information that would tell us where the state stands with overall vaccinations.

85+

75-84

65-74...and so on.

The data for age groups fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in Nebraska, down to 16-years-old.

But still missing, is data about the recently added 12-15 age group.

“You have to remember when children get the vaccine, we’re not just protecting the children, but we’re also protecting parents and the community as well,” said Dr. John Torres, NBC News’ Medical Correspondent.

Torres, like other national medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, say specifically, recording vaccine numbers for the 12-15 age group, could offer a larger picture about whether children can help bridge the gap between where America stands now and successfully vaccinating up to 85% of the country.

“The Pfizer vaccine is now authorized for those 12 and above, which hopefully they end up getting, which means millions more people are eligible and hopefully it gets us closer to herd immunity,” Torres said.

So with such a focus on pinpointing that group, we asked the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services directly: Why after more than a week, doesn’t the state’s portal reflect the thousands of children 12-15 who’ve had at least one dose?

After multiple requests for information, Khalilah LeGrand, DHHS Spokesperson said

Douglas county, Nebraska’s largest, most dense and most urban county, however, is providing how many children in that group have been vaccinated.

In fact, the County as a whole is just a few percentages shy of the national vaccine average., which stands at 60%.

Douglas County, like many of their neighbors, work closely with community partners to share up to date information about who can get the vaccine and where.

But as that effort continues, 6 News also uncovered some outdated vaccine information on the ne.dhhs.org that could confuse Nebraskans.

One particular statement; points people 18-64 with high risk medical conditions to register for the vaccine so they may be prioritized,

That’s outdated.

Douglas County health officials, like many others, are now welcoming walk -ins and trying to reduce any barrier that slows down the process of getting Nebraskans inoculated.

After further digging, 6-News was able to confirm that the 12-15 vaccine information will be available on the DHHS website specifically, next week.

