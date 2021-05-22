Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Warm and muggy with spotty rain chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the weekend with cloudy skies and a few pockets of sprinkles and drizzle. Temperatures are in the mid to upper-60s, with dew points not too far behind. So yes, it’s another muggy day!

Staying muggy this weekend! (WOWT)

We should see more breaks in the cloud cover as the day progresses, with highs warming into the lower-80s. A few spotty showers or storms are possible this afternoon, primarily southeast of the Omaha Metro – especially in northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa. Winds will be from the south 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday hour by hour forecast (WOWT)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with temperatures falling back into the mid to upper-60s. A very similar forecast is on tap Sunday with partly sunny skies and a spotty rain chance. Highs once again will warm into the 80s.

A greater chance for showers and storms arrives Monday and Tuesday. We’ll see some dry time Wednesday, before another round of rain moves in late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Highs for the week ahead will likely range from the upper-70s to the lower-80s – pretty seasonable for the end of May.

