Law enforcement visit Omaha barbershop to talk about public safety

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were out in the community to listen and inform.
By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Haircuts and discussions. Those are two things that took place Saturday at the Blendz Barbering Co., where local law enforcement had a seminar with the community about “dos and don’ts” during a traffic stop.

“Just a program to give the community some information. with everything going on across the nation, we want to make sure the community has information to keep them safe when stopped by law enforcement,” Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Wayne Hudson said.

Various topics were discussed like race relations with police, civil unrest, and much more. Shop owner Robert Brown says that just talking to one another is a big step in helping bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

“It makes a huge impact and the simple fact that anything we do is going to start with a conversation. I don’t want to use this as a time where people can just get their gripes off, but at the same time talk about ways we can move forward in the future,” shop owner Robert Brown said.

And even though the discussions would get heated at times, laughter and fun were shared and everyone was able to learn something.

“It was pretty informative. it was I feel necessary at this day and time because of all the things that have transpired like I said the last couple years,” Brown said.

”Me in my position now, I can go back to my commanders and say this is what’s going on, this is what I think we need to do, we gotta do more community engagement. it’s not time for us to pull back, it’s time for us to get in even more,” Hudson said.

