Iowa man serving life sentence for killing infant dies in prison

Michael Cecil Craney, 68, of Jesup, Iowa, died on May 19, 2021, at the Anamosa State...
Michael Cecil Craney, 68, of Jesup, Iowa, died on May 19, 2021, at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.(Iowa Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) - Prison officials say an Iowa man convicted of stabbing his 3-week-old son to death in 1982 has died in prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says in a news release that 68-year-old Michael Cecil Craney, of Jesup, died Wednesday at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Courier reports Craney was convicted and sentenced in late 1982 of first-degree murder in the death of his son, Matthew.

Police say on May 5, 1982, Craney threw the infant to the floor and attacked the baby with a kitchen knife as the child’s mother tried to save her son. Prosecutors say the baby died after sustaining multiple stab wounds, a fractured skull, and a slit throat.

Craney’s attorney argued at trial that his client was insane at the time of the killing.

