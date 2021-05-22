Iowa man serving life sentence for killing infant dies in prison

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) - Prison officials say an Iowa man convicted of stabbing his 3-week-old son to death in 1982 has died in prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says in a news release that 68-year-old Michael Cecil Craney, of Jesup, died Wednesday at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Courier reports Craney was convicted and sentenced in late 1982 of first-degree murder in the death of his son, Matthew.

Police say on May 5, 1982, Craney threw the infant to the floor and attacked the baby with a kitchen knife as the child’s mother tried to save her son. Prosecutors say the baby died after sustaining multiple stab wounds, a fractured skull, and a slit throat.

Craney’s attorney argued at trial that his client was insane at the time of the killing.

