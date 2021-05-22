Advertisement

Huskers extend lead in Big Ten with 8-5 win at Indiana

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers enter a potentially monumental weekend with an 8-5 win at Indiana. Big Red baseball came into Friday night with a game and a half lead in the Big Ten, directly in front of Indiana after Michigan lost earlier in the night.

Max Anderson went 3-5 with a home run. Brice Matthews was 2-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

This is a big stretch for the Huskers because all seven of their games over the final two weekends of the season are against teams inside the top six of the conference. Five of those seven are against top four teams. First place in the Big Ten will make the NCAA Tournament with the conference’s automatic bid. If Nebraska doesn’t make it in that way, it still has a good shot at an at-large bid.

Saturday the Huskers will play a doubleheader with a twist, against two different teams. One against Ohio State at noon and then another against Indiana at 5:30 p.m.

