Bikes For Kids program donates over 150 bikes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Children and firefighters alike were happy to see the return of the annual Helmet Club Bikes for Kids program.

Lots of smiles, wheels and a couple of wipeouts in the GI Forum parking lot signaled the comeback of the program.

“We struggled through the pandemic because we couldn’t have a gathering this size. So last year we did 50 bikes through some churches,” Alex Emerson, a firefighter with OFD said.

This year, they tripled that! Over 150 bikes and helmets for families in South O.

“We alternate between North and South Omaha, seems to be where the most underprivileged children live and that’s our focus with this program,” Emerson said.

All of the bikes and helmets are donated through community partners.

Each family brings their kids to get fitted with a helmet and then they selected which bike they want to take home.

“It’s very rewarding. Also, a little scary because some of them don’t know how to ride yet, so,” Emerson said with a laugh.

“So you guys are also giving instructions on how to ride?” reporter Leigh Waldman asked.

“Yeah quickly training them how to ride a bike,” Emerson responded.

Emerson plans to bring the program back again next year to keep giving bikes to children in need and creating memories with families in their community.

“We as firefighters we see people on their worst days usually, so today is one of their happy days and we get to see a lot of kids smiling and it’s, it’s just great,” Emerson said.

You can help by donating bikes to the program directly or through one of their community partners listed on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.