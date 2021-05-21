Advertisement

UNL ends mask requirement for fully vaccinated students, staff

(KOLN)
By Kelli Cook
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Effective immediately, UNL students and staff won’t need masks on campus, indoors or out. But there’s a hitch.

In a news release Friday from Chancellor Ronnie D. Green, only those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can leave their face coverings at home.

Green said the university would comply with all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lancaster County and the city of Lincoln.

“If you are not yet vaccinated, I would strongly encourage you to do so,” he said. “It is far and away the best way to protect yourself. Those on our campuses who are not vaccinated are expected to continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing.”

Green said vaccines were available in Lincoln from the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department and several area pharmacies.

