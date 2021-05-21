Thursday May 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County seven-day case average hits lowest point

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County cases update

Douglas County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday: a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s has died, bringing the local death toll to 716.

Also on Thursday, the health department reported 30 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the community case total to 71,632 since the start of the pandemic. To date, 65,517 in the county have recovered from COVID-19.

The rolling seven-day average is 29 cases — 76% lower than a month ago and the lowest 6 News has tracked.

DCHD also reported Thursday that local hospitals were at 80% occupancy, with 306 beds available; ICUs are 68% occupied, with 108 beds available. Among those, 56 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 of them ICUs, and 13 on ventilators. The health department said Thursday they are not monitoring any other patients for signs of COVID-19.

Lincoln health district reports first Brazil variant case

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Thursday reported a COVID-19 death: a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized has died, bringing the local COVID-19 death toll to 236, according to a news release from the health district.

LLCHD also recently confirmed its first case of the P.1 COVID-19 variant, also known as the Brazil variant. The community has 157 variant cases: 132 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, known as the U.K. variant; 14 cases of the B.1.427/B.1.429 variants, known as the California variants; six cases of the B.1.617 variant, known as the India variant; and three cases of the B.1.351 variant, known as the South African variant.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents — including youth ages 12 and older — are offered walk-in or by appointment at the following locations:

CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Methodist Health System , 720 N. 114th St.

Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue.

Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St.

Douglas County Health Department vaccination site – South Omaha, 3505 L St. (former Hy-Vee location). The site replaces the clinic formerly available at the Kroc Center. This location has been designated as a site for youth vaccinations. (Minors who wish to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian in order to obtain the shot.)

North Omaha churches

Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

Around Omaha

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

DRIVE-THROUGH YOUTH CLINIC: Children’s Hospital is opening a drive-through clinic to get youth ages 12-16 their COVID-19 vaccinations. Those wanting to schedule a vaccination there should call their Children’s Physicians pediatrician; or call 402-955-SHOT. Appointments will be available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

STOCKYARDS PLAZA WALK-IN CLINIC: COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to walk-ins — no appointment needed — from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the clinic in the Stockyards Plaza, located at 35th and L streets. Other clinics may also take walk-ins during the week as they’re able.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location will be open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

