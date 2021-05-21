Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A few showers still possible but sunshine is on the way!

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just like every day this week, we’re starting with clouds and a few showers out the door this morning. Unlikely every other day this week though, we’ll see those clouds break apart to end the day and we’ll get some sunshine! There is a 20% chance of a few spotty showers before 3pm before the clouds break up enough.

Along with some sunshine today, we’ll make it into the lower 80s and have a bit of a south breeze that could gust to 30 mph.

Highs this weekend will be very similar in the lower 80s but we’ll be fighting through mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions. There is the chance of a few spotty showers and storms developing in the afternoon each day as well but they won’t be widespread at all.

