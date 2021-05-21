Rickett to launch initiative to reconnect Nebraskans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore will announce an effort to reconnect Nebraskans to activities and relationships with friends and families that were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an email Friday.

John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, will join Ricketts to encourage residents to leave their homes and enjoy the natural beauty of Nebraska and events this summer.

The Governor, First Lady, and Executive Director Ricks will give brief remarks.

