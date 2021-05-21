Regal Omaha movie theater opens Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Movie fans in the Omaha area can look forward to munching the theater popcorn they’ve been missing since the pandemic began. Regal Omaha is opening Friday, according to a news release.

Plans for the reopening include health and safety measures that follow CinemaSafe protocols and guidelines. The theater plans to show a wide range of movies, including “Spiral” and a host of other titles, the release states.

Regal operates 519 theaters in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

