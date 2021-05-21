Primrose School says rules change would hurt babies and toddlers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Changes proposed by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to the state’s child care rules aren’t being welcomed with open arms by schools. Cole and Katie Stichler own Primrose School, and they say the youngest of children will be hit the hardest.

“It’s the same across the board,” Katie Stichler said. “We’re talking about 18 months up to 3-year-olds,”

The couple also said some employees — most of them women — would lose their jobs. They also said the change would have a negative trickle-down effect.

“The number of children who are displaced, the number of teachers who are now unemployed ... well, then, what about that mom and dad? Which parent stays home because they don’t have child care?”

They also said the rules change would force families who secured child care to pay more for it, including at their school. Tuition “absolutely” would increase by 20 to 30%.

“Child care already is expensive. It’s a big issue,” Cole Stichler said. “We’re not naive to that. We know that.”

