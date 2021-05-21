Parents pulling children from school in wake of Iowa’s mask decision

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A last minute bill banning schools and local governments for enforcing mask mandates has some parents in Iowa on edge.

“Well I heard about the news after I dropped off my kids and I was really surprised,” said Fran Parr, noting she’s going to be keeping her 6-year-old twin boys out of school for the last five days of the school year.

She’s concerned for their safety now that masks are optional in Iowa schools. “We feel a lot more protected my husband and I because we’re vaccinated and I think people of feeling a lot more comfortable about that, but we are not losing sight that they are not vaccinated,” said Parr, noting not everyone agrees; some parents like the move.

“They’re celebrating it and feel like it’s a return of their rights,” said Parr. “And some folks are really on the fence.”

“I got a text at about 6 o’clock in the morning from one of my friends saying masks were not going to be able to enforced,” said Angela Griner. It made me nervous. It just felt like the main mitigation system to keep COVID in check and it’s been very successful at this school and it’s not gone.”

But she said she’s offered some hope knowing most children and teachers are keeping their masks on so far.

“I mean kids are still wearing masks, and the majority of teachers are still wearing masks, my kids are wearing masks,” said Griner, who is still concerned for her two children.

“The last thing my son said to me before he got out of the van was, ‘Mom, I don’t know if I feel save going to school this morning,’ and what do you say to that when you don’t have time to prepare.”

As for Fran Parr, she said it’s been a tough decision to make. “We’re bringing them home unfortunately, and I say, ‘unfortunately’ because they’ve really enjoyed going to class.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.