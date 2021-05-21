Omaha Police release photos, names of officers involved in weekend shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Friday released photos from a deadly shooting and shared the names of the five officers involved in the incident on Sunday.

The shooting happened Sunday evening near 41st and F streets. According to police, the photos show Deven Telford near the front entrance of his home.

Witnesses described Telford as being suicidal and upset about personal issues and that he was drinking excessively, investigators said.

According to Friday’s updated OPD report, the man fired about 13 shots inside a home, and one round struck the gunman in his lower right leg and foot. When he left the house, he fired his gun once more, and police shot back, killing him, the OPD report states.

The five OPD officers involved in the incident are: Officer Kyle Graber, who has been on the force for seven years; Officer Emilio Luna, who has been on the force for seven years; Officer Nicola Bay, who has been on the force for five years; Officer Nicholas Molek, who has been on the force for four years; and Officer Mark Pruett, who has been on the force for five years. They have all been placed on administrative leave, the release states.

