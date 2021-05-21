Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest man after assaulted woman dies

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 21, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a man after a woman died from a head injury Tuesday after a domestic assault was reported.

Devon Engel has been held since Sunday in Douglas County Corrections on first-degree domestic violence assault and two counts of felony child abuse/neglect after Omaha Police officers responded to a call to a South 28th Street address Sunday for a CPR in progress, according to a news release from Omaha Police Department.

The victim, Shaleigh Sovey, 22, was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries to her head. Sovey died Tuesday.

The OPD Homicide Unit is investigating, the news release states.

