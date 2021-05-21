Advertisement

Omaha child care centers are concerned about Nebraska’s proposed limits on the number of children

By John Chapman
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Owners of child care centers across Omaha are very worried about Nebraska’s proposal to reduce the number of children in each room. Not only would the changes affect day care centers but he also would affect before- and after-school care.

Lance Sindelar, director for the programs in Bennington, said 375 students are enrolled for the upcoming school year. Bennington’s programs are located in four of its schools, using the cafeterias and gymnasiums, which gives them eight locations. Sindelar said the state’s proposed reductions would cut the number of students in each cafeteria or gym to 30.

“When I heard they were planning on reducing the numbers, I did some quick math on my end to see how that is going to affect our program,” he said. ‘Immediately, it removes 125 students from our program when we already have a wait list. ... Effectively, a third of families in our program are left without any kind of care for before and after school.”

With child care centers across the state facing the same reductions, Sindelar said he doesn’t believe those families left out of the program would be able to find a place to go, and those lucky enough to find a spot would have to pay more.

“If you’re talking about potentially leaving high-need families out of your program who are already struggling to work the hours they need to support their families... I don’t know,” he said. “I wish I had an answer or even a clue of how to go about doing that It’s such a difficult thing and hard to imagine that we would have to do something like that.”

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the state needs to come into compliance with federal requirements for group sizes. State officials plan to have another public hearing on the matter, 6 News reports.

