Advertisement

Northwest Iowa man convicted of shooting and killing 16-year-old

((Source: Raycom Media))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONAWA, Iowa (AP) - An 18-year-old Onawa man faces up to 50 years in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing a teenager last year.

A Monona County jury found Jay Lee Neubaum guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday in the January 2020 death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins. Neubaum was charged with first-degree murder but the jury convicted him of the lesser charge. Hopkins was shot once while he, Neubaum and two other boys were working on a demolition derby car.

Prosecutors said Neubaum fired after he became angry because Hopkins wouldn’t stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum’s attorney argued the shooting was an accident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen continues into fourth night - 10PM
Police: ‘Do not speculate’ as search for missing La Vista boy continues
The EMA issued by Nebraska State Patrol for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista,...
EMA on Ryan Larsen expires to become missing person case
Nebraska Furniture Mart security camera snags suspected ‘professional’ shoplifter
Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
FBI called in to help with search for missing La Vista boy
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
Trump calls out Sasse in latest statement

Latest News

Adam Hawhee
$50 million bail set for fugitive facing child enticement charges
Omaha Police on Friday, May 21, 2021, released more information — and two photos — from...
Omaha Police release photos, names of officers involved in weekend shooting death
Primrose School says rules change would hurt babies and toddlers
Nebraska lawmakers approve $26M corporate income tax cut