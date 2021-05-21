Northwest Iowa man convicted of shooting and killing 16-year-old

ONAWA, Iowa (AP) - An 18-year-old Onawa man faces up to 50 years in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing a teenager last year.

A Monona County jury found Jay Lee Neubaum guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday in the January 2020 death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins. Neubaum was charged with first-degree murder but the jury convicted him of the lesser charge. Hopkins was shot once while he, Neubaum and two other boys were working on a demolition derby car.

Prosecutors said Neubaum fired after he became angry because Hopkins wouldn’t stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum’s attorney argued the shooting was an accident.

