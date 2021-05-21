Advertisement

Nebraska unemployment down in April, still lowest nationally

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska retained its spot as the state with the nation’s lowest unemployment rate last month as the percentage improved slightly.

Nebraska reported seasonally adjusted April unemployment of 2.8%, tied with New Hampshire, South Dakota, and Utah. Nebraska’s rate in March was 2.9%.

The rates are substantially better than they were at the same time last year, when the pandemic and social-distancing restrictions triggered widespread layoffs.

The unemployment rate in April 2020 was 7.4% statewide, 8.7% in Omaha and 8% in Lincoln. The local unemployment rates from last month were 2.9% in Omaha, 2.2% in Lincoln, and 2.5% in Grand Island.

