Nebraska, Iowa among states in CDC salmonella outbreak investigation

By 6 News staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The CDC is investigating outbreaks of salmonella infections in multiple states, including Nebraska and Iowa.

The CDC is blaming the outbreak on backyard chickens as various public health officials investigate. According to the CDC, 163 people have been sickened in 43 states. Iowa has one of the worst cases, with 11 people sick. Nebraska has one of the lowest: just two.

Health officials believe these numbers could be higher as many people recover from salmonella without medical care and are not tested for the illness.

No deaths have been reported, but 34 people have been hospitalized.

You should call your doctor if you have a fever higher than 102 degrees or diarrhea that persists for more than three days. To stay health, the CDC urges you to wash your hands for 20 seconds after touching backyard chickens or flock supplies. Keep those supplies out of your house, and don’t kiss or snuggle the birds as this can spread germs and make you sick.

