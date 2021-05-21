Nebraska Congressman Bacon heads to U.S.-Mexico border

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon said he was flying Thursday from Washington, D.C., to El Paso, Texas, to see for himself what’s happening at the U.S. border with Mexico.

This week, the Biden administration announced it would allow up to 250 “particularly vulnerable” immigrants into the U.S. every day. It’s an exception to the current rule: Those who fit that description include families with very young children — those who are ill — or those who have been threatened or attacked while in Mexico.

In March, border detentions reached a 20-year high.

Experts say the rules for who is allowed in and who isn’t is confusing for even the most seasoned immigration experts.

“I keep hearing mixed signals,” said Bacon, a Republican representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District. “The administration says it’s getting better. I hear from some people at the border that it’s getting worse. I don’t know. I want to put eyes on it and ask people.”

Bacon is expected to spend two days at the border.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.