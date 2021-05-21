Millard South baseball wins first state baseball title in 41 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Millard South Patriots are state baseball champions for the first time in just over four decades.

The took the Class A crown by beating Millard West twice on Thursday.

The Wildcats came into the day only needing to win one game. The Patriots needed to win the first matchup to force a second game and then win that one as well.

A big second inning where Millard South scored three runs pushed them to a 3-0 lead in the first game.

Senior Caden Blair pitched a complete game and only gave up one run for a 3-1 Millard South victory.

In the second game, Millard West got on the board with a run in the first inning.

The Cats threatened to score in the second when Peyton Moor lifted a fly ball to right, but a great throw by Millard South’s Christian Hobbs helped punch out a potential run at the plate.

In the next inning, the Patriots got going offensively.

Again, it was Hobbs with the big play.

With two on and two outs, Hobbs belted a three-run homer over the center field wall to take a 3-1 lead.

Junior Braden Sweet didn’t give up another run in what became another complete game by a pitcher for the Patriots and that was it.

Millard South won the second game 3-1.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.