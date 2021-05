OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Help us Light Up the Night and support families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha.

We invite you to join us Friday, June 4 from 6 to 7pm for an evening of dueling pianos, family stories, live updates, an auction and raffle!

Visit rmhcomaha.org/light-up-the-night to learn more!

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.