Helmsley Charitable Trust donates defibrillators to Omaha law enforcement agencies

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A $6.4 million charitable grant will fund new cardiac care equipment for Nebraska law enforcement agencies and state Game and Parks, according to a news release Friday.

Funds from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust grant will go toward the purchase of 209 automated external defibrillators. Training on the new equipment will be conducted this fall. Older devices will be distributed throughout Nebraska communities, increasing public access, the release states.

“Seconds count during a cardiac arrest,” said Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley trustee. “We know in Nebraska first responders often have great distances to cover. This funding will ensure those who get to the scene before EMS arrives give patients a better shot at survival.”

The grant will be facilitated through the Division of Public Health and the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services.

