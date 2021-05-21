Advertisement

Garth Brooks Stadium Tour in Lincoln sold out

((Garth Brooks official website))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tickets went on sale for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour in Lincoln Friday at 10 a.m., and 47 minutes later, 70,000 tickets were already sold.

By 11:30 a.m. the concert was sold out.

The University of Nebraska said it could accommodate 90,000 fans in Memorial Stadium for the concert.

This will be the first music event at Memorial Stadium in 34 years. The Lincoln stop is the only Nebraska appearance on the tour.

Tickets were $94.95.

READ MORE: Garth Brooks talks about coming back to Nebraska

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen continues into fourth night - 10PM
Police: ‘Do not speculate’ as search for missing La Vista boy continues
Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
FBI called in to help with search for missing La Vista boy
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
Trump calls out Sasse in latest statement
Nebraska Furniture Mart security camera snags suspected ‘professional’ shoplifter
The state's new childcare proposal threatens to drive up costs, which could make daycare fees...
Omaha childcare centers concerned about proposed regulations change

Latest News

UNL ends mask requirement for fully vaccinated students, staff
Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Billie Eilish world tour will include Nebraska stop
Rickett to launch initiative to reconnect Nebraskans
Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
La Vista Police call off volunteers as search for missing boy enters its fifth day