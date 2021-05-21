Devon Jackson leads several Class A champions in state track with multiple gold medals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The four-star Burke linebacker is also a man to be reckoned with on the track, his home track. The state meet is at his school and Jackson won both the 100m and 200m races, leaving no question who the fastest Class A runner is in the state.

Devon won the 100m in 10.57 seconds, two tenths faster than Luke Davis in second place from Papillion-La Vista South. The 200m was closer, also featuring the same two sprinters Devon and Luke. Jackson ran it in 21.63 seconds, Davis in 22.02 seconds.

Lauren Harris from Marian High School, goes three in the 400m. She won it as a freshman and sophomore, then the pandemic derailed last season. As a senior she led the field winning by almost a second at 56.91 seconds.

