Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Summer warmth for the weekend

By David Koeller
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning clouds left us with gray skies to start Friday, but finally some sunshine returned this afternoon along with warmer temperatures. We’ve warmed into the 80s around the metro, and it will stay warm and humid right through the evening hours. Winds have been a bit breezy, with gusts over 30mph at times. Those winds will die down a little after sunset. Temperatures will be mild all night long, with lows only dipping into the upper 60s.

Clouds will thicken back up overnight, so expect gray skies once again for Saturday morning. However, just like today, the clouds will thin out in the afternoon with plenty of sun by late day. As we warm up, a few spotty showers or storms may pop up here and there. Although rain chances are very low, a brief downpour cannot be ruled out so keep that in mind if you do have outdoor plans. That said, the majority of the area will stay dry. Sunday will look very similar, with a fair amount of cloud cover with some afternoon sun, and a chance for an isolated shower or storm. Again, the majority of the area will stay dry.

The start of the workweek will still be warm with highs in the 80s, but rain chances will be increasing. A cold front approaching will bring a good chance for thunderstorms both Monday evening and Tuesday evening to much of the area. Behind the front, temperatures will be slightly cooler for the rest of the week, dipping into the upper 70s. It looks to be another active week, with more rain or storm chances nearly every day through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen continues into fourth night - 10PM
Police: ‘Do not speculate’ as search for missing La Vista boy continues
The EMA issued by Nebraska State Patrol for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista,...
EMA on Ryan Larsen expires to become missing person case
Nebraska Furniture Mart security camera snags suspected ‘professional’ shoplifter
Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
FBI called in to help with search for missing La Vista boy
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
Trump calls out Sasse in latest statement

Latest News

David's Evening Forecast - Summer warmth for the weekend
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A few showers still possible but sunshine is on the way!
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Rain continues this evening, drying out Friday