David’s Evening Forecast - Summer warmth for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning clouds left us with gray skies to start Friday, but finally some sunshine returned this afternoon along with warmer temperatures. We’ve warmed into the 80s around the metro, and it will stay warm and humid right through the evening hours. Winds have been a bit breezy, with gusts over 30mph at times. Those winds will die down a little after sunset. Temperatures will be mild all night long, with lows only dipping into the upper 60s.

Clouds will thicken back up overnight, so expect gray skies once again for Saturday morning. However, just like today, the clouds will thin out in the afternoon with plenty of sun by late day. As we warm up, a few spotty showers or storms may pop up here and there. Although rain chances are very low, a brief downpour cannot be ruled out so keep that in mind if you do have outdoor plans. That said, the majority of the area will stay dry. Sunday will look very similar, with a fair amount of cloud cover with some afternoon sun, and a chance for an isolated shower or storm. Again, the majority of the area will stay dry.

The start of the workweek will still be warm with highs in the 80s, but rain chances will be increasing. A cold front approaching will bring a good chance for thunderstorms both Monday evening and Tuesday evening to much of the area. Behind the front, temperatures will be slightly cooler for the rest of the week, dipping into the upper 70s. It looks to be another active week, with more rain or storm chances nearly every day through Friday.

