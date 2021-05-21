Advertisement

Billie Eilish world tour will include Nebraska stop

Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Source: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Singing sensation Billie Eilish is coming to Omaha.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist announced her “Happier Than Ever” world tour in a news release Friday. Her 32-date North American leg of the tour, which launches Feb. 3 in New Orleans, will include an Omaha stop March 16 at the CHI Health Center. Tickets go on sale at noon May 28, but “verified fans” can preorder now through May 23 here. To be verified, fans must register with the site before they can purchase tickets.

The tour will follow the July 30 release of Eilish’s forthcoming album “Happier than Ever.”

