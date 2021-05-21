Athlete of the Week; Gretna’s Sarah Weber

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarah Weber finished off the most prolific scoring season in Class A state history with a goal in the title game. It wasn’t just any goal, certainly, it carried significant meaning in terms of winning a state championship, but it was also the 100th in her high school career. Remember that’s a three-year career thanks to the pandemic.

After Sarah scored three in the quarterfinal, she said she wanted a hundred and less than a week later she made it happen.

She also broke the state record in Class A for the most goals with 48. A tremendous run that ended with the biggest win in program history, the Class A state championship against Millard North.

Sarah will be staying in eastern Nebraska for the next part of her career, she will be going to UNL to play college soccer. For now, though she has a ton to savor with a gold medal.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.