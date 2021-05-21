Advertisement

Agent testifies suspect in Mollie Tibbetts slaying told her, ‘I did it’

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An investigator says the man charged with killing a University of Iowa student who went missing after going for a run in 2018 led police to her body and said that he killed her but couldn’t remember how.

Officer Pamela Romero testified Thursday at the first-degree murder trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera in the fatal stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts.

FULL COVERAGE: Bombshell testimony given during second day in Bahena Rivera trial

Romero said that Bahena Rivera told her that he thought Tibbetts was attractive, approached her while she ran and then fought with her after she threatened to call police. Romero said Bahena Rivera recalled leaving her bloody body in a cornfield, but that he blacked out and couldn’t remember how he killed her.

