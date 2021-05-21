$50 million bail set for fugitive facing child enticement charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who fled Omaha for Nicaragua to escape charges of child enticement and child porn possession is likely not going anywhere anytime soon.

On Friday, Douglas County District Judge Russell Derr slapped a $50 million bond on Adam Hawhee. He would need $5 million to be released.

Charged with two counts of enticing children and 26 counts of child porn possession, Hawhee also had to surrender his passport and forfeit his previous bond, according to court records. If he bails out, he will also be required to wear a GPS monitor.

Court records state that half the bond was assigned for the enticement counts; the other half for the multiple counts of child porn possession.

In March, Douglas County authorities put Hawhee at the top of their most-wanted list. He was captured in April in Nicaragua, and was extradited back to the U.S. earlier this month, and then to Douglas County last week.

