Volunteers needed for Olympics swim trials

By Leigh Waldman
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Sports Commission needs volunteers to make Olympic swim trials go, well, swimmingly.

To make the trials happen, the commission needs an army.

“Taking on an event as huge as swim trials, we can’t do it ourselves,” said Josh Todd, the commission’s executive director. " Part of what makes Omaha such a great host city (is) it’s not just the venues, but the people.”

Right now, Todd needs all hands on deck at CHI Health Center Omaha.

“I think because of COVID, we’re a little short. I mean, we’re still gonna pull it off,” he said. " But we’re about 80% full of our shifts.”

Volunteers will have a variety of tasks, Todd said, including drug testing the athletes afterward and controlling access to the venue.

“Checking credentials hospitality, athlete lounge, back of the house, front of the house ... we do it all,” he said.

Those wishing to volunteer can simply register at the sports commission’s website, and someone will reach out to them shortly afterward. The requirements are simple, too: Just be 19 and show up.

Todd said commissioners hear “over and over again” from volunteers about how special it is to work with athletes. And when they see the same athletes at the Olympics and know they played a part in the journey, “it’s a great experience,” he said.

The swim trials kick off on June 4, at CHI CEn and the commission wants those spots filled before then. Omahans who want to volunteer should act quickly because the opportunities draw people in from far and wide. In 2016, Todd said, volunteers comprised 30 states, which means a lot of people are paying their own way just to work the swim trials in Omaha.

Todd added that the more volunteers they had, the better, because they are almost as important as the venue

