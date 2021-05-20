Two new downtown projects set to boost Omaha economy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The face of downtown Omaha is changing again.

Thursday was a big day for the city as two new projects are set to welcome tourists. One opened Thursday. The other just broke ground.

A new hotel on the corner of Farnam and 13th streets is officially welcoming guests. The Farnam, a 120-room hotel and restaurant, is inside the landmark and a few blocks away from a new project that broke ground earlier Thursday.

City leaders say the opening of the hotel will be a big economic boost for Omaha, especially in the coming weeks.

“We’re coming out of the pandemic, and, you know, we just learned CWS will be at full capacity; we have the U.S. swim trials coming. ... There are a lot of events,” Mayor Jean Stothert said. “We have the Senior Open coming, and our urban core has always been a focus,”

Omaha Performing Arts announced that The Steelhouse Omaha. located between Dodge and Capitol from 11th to 12th streets, will be a new live music venue. It’s set to open in 2023.

Wallace Todd Johnson, Greater Omaha Chamber senior vice president of economic development, lauded the progress.

“Two projects like that in the same day — let alone the same week or month — and I think this is a leading indicator to how we managed through this horrific pandemic that hurt so many but we fared much better than the world I dare say,” he said.

