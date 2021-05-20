Advertisement

Two new downtown projects set to boost Omaha economy

“Two projects like that in the same day, let alone the same week or month and I think this is a...
“Two projects like that in the same day, let alone the same week or month and I think this is a leading indicator to how we managed through this horrific pandemic(WOWT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The face of downtown Omaha is changing again.

Thursday was a big day for the city as two new projects are set to welcome tourists. One opened Thursday. The other just broke ground.

A new hotel on the corner of Farnam and 13th streets is officially welcoming guests. The Farnam, a 120-room hotel and restaurant, is inside the landmark and a few blocks away from a new project that broke ground earlier Thursday.

City leaders say the opening of the hotel will be a big economic boost for Omaha, especially in the coming weeks.

“We’re coming out of the pandemic, and, you know, we just learned CWS will be at full capacity; we have the U.S. swim trials coming. ... There are a lot of events,” Mayor Jean Stothert said. “We have the Senior Open coming, and our urban core has always been a focus,”

Omaha Performing Arts announced that The Steelhouse Omaha. located between Dodge and Capitol from 11th to 12th streets, will be a new live music venue. It’s set to open in 2023.

Wallace Todd Johnson, Greater Omaha Chamber senior vice president of economic development, lauded the progress.

“Two projects like that in the same day — let alone the same week or month — and I think this is a leading indicator to how we managed through this horrific pandemic that hurt so many but we fared much better than the world I dare say,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
FBI called in to help with search for missing La Vista boy
Omaha restaurateur gets 2 years in federal prison on cocaine charges
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Possible sightings of missing La Vista boy give hope as search continues
Island surprise in south central Omaha angers business owners
Steven Bahm is wanted by Ashland police on suspicion of threatening to kill his girlfriend with...
Ashland Police looking for man who allegedly threatened to kill to girlfriend and children

Latest News

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, listens to testimony during his trial at the Scott County...
Agent testifies suspect in Mollie Tibbetts slaying told her, ‘I did it’
Congressman Don Bacon
FULL VIDEO: Rep. Don Bacon talks about recent votes, current events
Iowa mask mandates
Iowa governor signs bill banning mask mandates - 6:30PM
Congressman Don Bacon
Nebraska Congressman Bacon defends vote to create Jan. 6 Commission