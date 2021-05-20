Advertisement

Trump calls out Sasse in latest statement

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.(Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 20, 2021
(WOWT) - In an emailed statement Thursday, former President Trump slammed the 35 Republican House members — including two from Nebraska and one from Iowa — who voted in favor of establishing a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

He also took aim at Nebraska’s Ben Sasse. Sasse is a member of the U.S. Senate, which has not voted on the matter.

“See, 35 wayward Republicans — they just can’t help themselves. We have much better policy and are much better for the Country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t. They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world. Unfortunately, we do. Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!” Trump said in the email.

