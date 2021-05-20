Skutt Catholic soccer sweeps state championships for first time in school history

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Between the two soccer programs there is a ton of hardware in the trophy case at Skutt Catholic. All with different years, until now, for the first time the boys and girls sweep state championships making school history.

The girls team started the memorable day with a 2-1 win against Norris, Cady Betsworth scored both goals for the SkyHawks. Both came in the final ten minutes of both halves too. It is an eighth state title for the program, all since 2006.

That paved the way for the boys game against Lexington, also at Morrison Stadium. The Minutemen scored first and hung onto that lead until late in the first half when Caleb Vos smashed a free-kick through the Lexington line and into the back of the net. Less than two minutes later, still late in the half, Vos scored again to put the SkyHawks in front 2-1. Andrew Davidson added a third for Skutt in the 78th minute and that’s how it ends, 3-1. The seventh championship in program history.

