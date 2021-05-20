Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Clouds locked in with a few more showers and storms today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More rain is on the map to start Thursday, this time mostly on the Iowa side. It is slowly moving east and northeast and shouldn’t be much of an issue past 8am. Clouds will be tough to shake again today and we could easily see a few more spotty showers and storms develop this afternoon too. Another day where it is tough to dry out.

Thursday Rain Chance (WOWT)

Even with the thick cloud cover, we’ll still be able to warm well into 70s today with a bit of a south wind that could gust to 25 mph at times late in the day.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

Friday holds a little more promise that we’ll see some sunshine. There is a 30% chance of some spotty showers before 3pm then we should be able to clear out to round out the day! That means a warmer high in the 80s likely.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Saturday and Sunday will be warm and muggy as well with a few spotty storms possible during the heat of the day. Overall, there will be many more dry hours than rainy ones this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.