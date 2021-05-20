Advertisement

Pandemic pushes children towards screen addiction

Experts weigh in as children become increasingly reliant on technology.
By Sharon Chen
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Technology has served us well during the pandemic. It has kept us working, communicating, connected and our children educated. Technology also has a downside many families in the metro are grappling with, it’s screen addiction.

“Then just after Spring Break, they came home and there was just no more school,” said Matt Campbell.

When COVID shut down schools in Omaha, Campbell’s kids turned to remote learning.

“A lot of changes and a lot of upheaval,” said Matt.

Eventually the upheaval turned to acceptance. His daughter Amalie loved the ability to learn in and out of school hours. For his son Liam, tech helped him to stay connected.

“So that screen becomes almost a comfort where they can have their times with friends,” said Matt.

Then the attachment to the screen grew and grew.

“I think the Liam had the harder time, he’s just very into online things,” said Matt.

Liam wasn’t alone, sister Amalie found the attachment too.

“She’s just staring at that screen and then she’s crabby and then she’s tired,” said Josie, Mom.

Then Mom and Dad noticed the change in attitude.

“More cranky than they used to be, more ready to fly off the handle,” said Josie.

“My phone has been ringing off the hook,” said Tim Hron.

Hron is a Mental Health Practitioner with CHI Health. He said what the Campbell’s experienced is not unique.

“Screen addiction is a challenge for sure, a lot of parents are struggling with it,” said Hron.

Hron said these days kids are getting more screen time than ever before.

“So they’re on their screens, whether it’s their cell phone, video games or iPad,” said Hron. “It affects the brain chemistry, how we focus, concentrate, it impacts our moods. It’s just kind of the nature of the beast, so to speak.”

Hron added the extra exposure is causing kids to become the beast.

“They’re becoming more angry, more irritable, increased depression, anxiety, and difficulty with sleep,” said Hron.

He encourages parents to take preventative steps.

“So that situations or behaviors don’t escalate,” said Hron.

A good way to begin is by setting limits.

“A great way to help manage some of that with scheduled breaks non-screen or off time,” said Hron.

When off-line, do activities that don’t involve technology.

“Get outside. Go for a walk, hike or anything outdoors,” said Hron. “Some of those basics can go a long way with oxygen and endorphins to our brains.”

He also said teach kids to embrace the time without screens.

“Our technology is a great resource to enhance learning, but it is not to replace that human interaction,” said Hron.

It’s also important for parents to be good examples to their kids.

“It’s important for kids to see that it’s not only what you expect of them,” said Hron.

The Campbells knew early on they need to set a time to power down.

“At the end of the day when school is done, we do what we call a return to neutral,” said Matt. “That’s when all of the iPads and things get put away.”

It’s a natural transition from school back to home life, a time when the children focus on things like art.

“We do hand work,” said Josie. “It’s stuff you can do with your hands that isn’t in front of a screen. For example we can listen to audio books while playing Legos.”

Once in a while, Matt and Josie still encounter resistance.

“That’s just kids being kids, they still want screen time,” said Matt.

With the guidelines set by Matt and Josie, the screen struggle is slowly fading away.

“Seeing people in person is so much better than just screen time,” said Josie.

If you notice the anger growing, more depression and have any trouble managing screen addiction from home, Hron said it may be time to contact your pediatrician or therapist.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
FBI called in to help with search for missing La Vista boy
Omaha restaurateur gets 2 years in federal prison on cocaine charges
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Possible sightings of missing La Vista boy give hope as search continues
Island surprise in south central Omaha angers business owners
Steven Bahm is wanted by Ashland police on suspicion of threatening to kill his girlfriend with...
Ashland Police looking for man who allegedly threatened to kill to girlfriend and children

Latest News

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, listens to testimony during his trial at the Scott County...
Agent testifies suspect in Mollie Tibbetts slaying told her, ‘I did it’
Congressman Don Bacon
FULL VIDEO: Rep. Don Bacon talks about recent votes, current events
Iowa mask mandates
Iowa governor signs bill banning mask mandates - 6:30PM
“Two projects like that in the same day, let alone the same week or month and I think this is a...
Two new downtown projects set to boost Omaha economy
Congressman Don Bacon
Nebraska Congressman Bacon defends vote to create Jan. 6 Commission