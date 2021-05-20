Pandemic pushes children towards screen addiction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Technology has served us well during the pandemic. It has kept us working, communicating, connected and our children educated. Technology also has a downside many families in the metro are grappling with, it’s screen addiction.

“Then just after Spring Break, they came home and there was just no more school,” said Matt Campbell.

When COVID shut down schools in Omaha, Campbell’s kids turned to remote learning.

“A lot of changes and a lot of upheaval,” said Matt.

Eventually the upheaval turned to acceptance. His daughter Amalie loved the ability to learn in and out of school hours. For his son Liam, tech helped him to stay connected.

“So that screen becomes almost a comfort where they can have their times with friends,” said Matt.

Then the attachment to the screen grew and grew.

“I think the Liam had the harder time, he’s just very into online things,” said Matt.

Liam wasn’t alone, sister Amalie found the attachment too.

“She’s just staring at that screen and then she’s crabby and then she’s tired,” said Josie, Mom.

Then Mom and Dad noticed the change in attitude.

“More cranky than they used to be, more ready to fly off the handle,” said Josie.

“My phone has been ringing off the hook,” said Tim Hron.

Hron is a Mental Health Practitioner with CHI Health. He said what the Campbell’s experienced is not unique.

“Screen addiction is a challenge for sure, a lot of parents are struggling with it,” said Hron.

Hron said these days kids are getting more screen time than ever before.

“So they’re on their screens, whether it’s their cell phone, video games or iPad,” said Hron. “It affects the brain chemistry, how we focus, concentrate, it impacts our moods. It’s just kind of the nature of the beast, so to speak.”

Hron added the extra exposure is causing kids to become the beast.

“They’re becoming more angry, more irritable, increased depression, anxiety, and difficulty with sleep,” said Hron.

He encourages parents to take preventative steps.

“So that situations or behaviors don’t escalate,” said Hron.

A good way to begin is by setting limits.

“A great way to help manage some of that with scheduled breaks non-screen or off time,” said Hron.

When off-line, do activities that don’t involve technology.

“Get outside. Go for a walk, hike or anything outdoors,” said Hron. “Some of those basics can go a long way with oxygen and endorphins to our brains.”

He also said teach kids to embrace the time without screens.

“Our technology is a great resource to enhance learning, but it is not to replace that human interaction,” said Hron.

It’s also important for parents to be good examples to their kids.

“It’s important for kids to see that it’s not only what you expect of them,” said Hron.

The Campbells knew early on they need to set a time to power down.

“At the end of the day when school is done, we do what we call a return to neutral,” said Matt. “That’s when all of the iPads and things get put away.”

It’s a natural transition from school back to home life, a time when the children focus on things like art.

“We do hand work,” said Josie. “It’s stuff you can do with your hands that isn’t in front of a screen. For example we can listen to audio books while playing Legos.”

Once in a while, Matt and Josie still encounter resistance.

“That’s just kids being kids, they still want screen time,” said Matt.

With the guidelines set by Matt and Josie, the screen struggle is slowly fading away.

“Seeing people in person is so much better than just screen time,” said Josie.

If you notice the anger growing, more depression and have any trouble managing screen addiction from home, Hron said it may be time to contact your pediatrician or therapist.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.