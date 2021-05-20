Omaha mayor, police remember Detective Orozco on somber anniversary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six years ago Thursday, Omaha Police Detective Kerrie Orozco died in the line of duty. Omaha has not forgotten.
On May 20, 2015, Orozco was a member of the department’s Fugitive Task Force, which was trying to serve a felony arrest warrant against Marcus Wheeler at North 30th Street and Martin Avenue. The encounter became a shootout, killing Orozco. Wheeler also died. Thousands of Omaha residents and law enforcement officers across the country attended her funeral.
Officer Orozco left behind a husband, Hector Orozco, and two stepchildren, Natalie and Santiago. She had given birth to Olivia Ruth on Feb. 17, 2015. Oliva Ruth was delivered early and was to go home from the hospital on May 21, 2015 — the same day Orozco was to have begun her maternity leave.
On Thursday, the Police Department and Mayor Jean Stothert remembered the fallen officer.
Orozco also was known for her philanthropic works, including coaching baseball at the North Omaha Boys and Girls Club, leading Girl Scout troops, and volunteering with the Special Olympics. Since her death, she has been commemorated in several ways: A public service event honored her memory in 2016, her husband donated a horse to OPD in 2018, and a ballfield was named after her in 2019.
Watch a previous WOWT 6 News special report
