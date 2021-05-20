Advertisement

Omaha child care centers concerned about proposed regulations change

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is proposing a limit on the number of...
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is proposing a limit on the number of children that can be in a room or a group.(AP)
By John Chapman
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Child care centers in Omaha are worried about regulation changes proposed by the state.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services introduced on Thursday a 250-page document of proposed changes. The change attracting the most attention would reduce the number of children allowed in a room or group. Child care providers said they were blindsided by the proposal, saying the smaller numbers would force them to reduce the number of children in their care and families would have to find other child care solutions.

DHHS held a public hearing May 19 and is “reviewing the comments provided at the hearing to consider if amendments are needed,” according to an email sent to 6 News from spokesman Garret Swanson. Swanson said the Child Care and Development Block Grant Act of 2014 requires states to set standards for group sizes and child-to-staff ratios. He said that, according to federal research, low child-to-staff ratios and small group sizes “have a positive impact on the overall quality of early and school-age care, programs, and the experiences children have in those programs.”

Jacque Casey operates Crayon Castle child care, She’s been in the business for more than 35 years and is already counting her losses.

“There’s probably 20 school kids that will be looking for someplace, and I’ll lose two teachers right off the bat,” she said.

Julie Roy, who owns and operates 10 Montessori Education Centers in Omaha, attended the May 19 public hearing and said state officials provided little information. Roy said the proposals would also affect care before and after school, putting some families in difficult situations.

“These are children. These are families,” she said. “We can’t do these things. ... This is really, really scary for all of us.”

