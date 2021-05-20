Newspaper throws birthday party for Omaha native Malcolm X

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A celebration is going on at the Omaha Star.

Omaha native Malcolm X, who was born Malcolm Little on May 19, 1925, would have been 96 today, so the paper threw him a party, complete with cake.

Terri Sanders, the publisher of the Star, said it was time to look at some of the Omaha native’s core principles “that he espoused, that he believed, that he lived,” and apply them to today.

The civil rights leader’s principles are celebrated every day at the Malcolm X Foundation’s visitor center. A state historical marker is there, along with a replica of the family’s 3448 Pinkney Street house. Earl Little, Malcolm’s father, paid $500 for the original property.

“Five people would have lived in this space,” said Audri Edmonds, guest supervisor for the Malcolm X Foundation. “Malcolm, his parents and his two siblings all lived in this space, with an outhouse in the back.”

Leo Luis, president of the foundation, said that as Malcolm’s profile as a civil rights leader rose, so did the misinterpretations of his message.

“Malcolm only taught self-defense,” Luis said, adding he thinks people got discouraged by that.

Rowena Moore founded the center in 1971 and plans to keep the organization growing. She had a vision of an amphitheater, a museum, a library, and a cultural center. And she’s keeping that vision alive. The center is raising funds for a $221 million project, she said.

But today was all about a birthday, not a project., The Omaha Star continued the celebration of Malcolm X, hoping to raise awareness of the city’s native son who became an internationally known civil rights icon.

