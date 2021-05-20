Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers pass Social Security tax exemption

(Source: Social Security Administration)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraskans receiving Social Security income will pay less in taxes on that income each year until it’s fully exempt in 2030, under a bill that won final approval from lawmakers. Lawmakers passed the gradual tax phase-out on a 41-0 vote.

It now heads to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who’s expected to sign it.

The bill by Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha, would reduce the taxes paid on Social Security income by 5% this year, 20% next year and 30% in 2023. The exemption would continue to grow until it hits 100% in 2030.

Supporters say the bill would help ease the tax burden on seniors and make Nebraska attractive compared to neighboring states that don’t tax Social Security, including Iowa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
FBI called in to help with search for missing La Vista boy
Omaha restaurateur gets 2 years in federal prison on cocaine charges
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Possible sightings of missing La Vista boy give hope as search continues
Island surprise in south central Omaha angers business owners
Steven Bahm is wanted by Ashland police on suspicion of threatening to kill his girlfriend with...
Ashland Police looking for man who allegedly threatened to kill to girlfriend and children

Latest News

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, listens to testimony during his trial at the Scott County...
Agent testifies suspect in Mollie Tibbetts slaying told her, ‘I did it’
Congressman Don Bacon
FULL VIDEO: Rep. Don Bacon talks about recent votes, current events
Iowa mask mandates
Iowa governor signs bill banning mask mandates - 6:30PM
“Two projects like that in the same day, let alone the same week or month and I think this is a...
Two new downtown projects set to boost Omaha economy
Congressman Don Bacon
Nebraska Congressman Bacon defends vote to create Jan. 6 Commission