Nebraska Congressman Bacon defends vote to create Jan. 6 Commission

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after voting to approve a bipartisan 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack, the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a nearly $2 billion emergency funding bill to bolster security at the U.S. Capitol.

6 News spoke with Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., on Thursday on his vote that defied party leadership.

Bacon is one of 35 House Republicans who agreed to form the commission to look into the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol. House leadership turned against it — after former President Trump objected to it.

“I take my marching orders from the district, and try to do the best I can,” said Bacon, of Omaha, who represents Nebraska’s second district.

Bacon said it was wrong for Republican House leadership to move the goalposts after Democrats agreed to give them what they wanted in negotiations. He called it a fair arrangement, meaning the commission would be 50/50 — the same number of Democrats and Republicans — and a majority vote was necessary for subpoenas.

Bacon said Trump has his own agenda for objecting to the commission, suggesting it could be because he’ll be in the spotlight of a subpoena.

“For those trying to diminish Jan. 6, 140 law enforcement were injured that day,” Bacon said. “This was not tourists. This was not a peaceful demonstration, and we need to make that clear. I criticize anyone who tries to downplay it.”

Bacon added this point: 140 officers were injured on Jan. 6, and that he’s choosing to stand with them by supporting the commission to get to the bottom of what led up to the events.

Bacon said he thinks the majority of the country disagrees with what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

More from the interview

Investigative reporter Brian Mastre covered other political ground during his interview with Rep. Don Bacon on Thursday. Watch the full interview below.

On the Jan. 6 commission

Asked why supported the Jan. 6 commission, Bacon said Republicans got what they asked for during negotiations.

“On our side, we moved the goalposts and I think it’s wrong. I decided to stick with our position. We negotiated in good faith. This is a 50/50 commission. I think it’s fair. The majority get to decide on subpoena power, and majority get to hire.”

The Congressman said law enforcement were ready — or supported — on Jan. 6.

“It was a fair arrangement that was worked on. We had a failure in security on January 6th. Our law enforcement worked hard but weren’t supported. Reinforcements should have been brought in. There was a lack of preparation. I knew it was going to be a bad day.”

Bacon had stern words for those “trying to diminish” the events of that day.

“For those trying to diminish January 6, 140 law enforcement were injured that day. This was not tourists. This was not a peaceful demonstration, and we need to make that clear. I criticize anyone who tries to downplay it. 140 cops were injured. That’s unacceptable. We should stand by them.”

He was also critical of the leadership’s role in Capitol security at the time, urging that to be a transparent focus of the commission.

“There was a failure in leadership in securing the capitol. I think the commission should look at it and put an objective, independent spotlight – transparency is always a good thing.”

On Trump’s criticism

Asked his thoughts on Trump’s comments on the 35 “wayward Republicans” who voted in support of the commission, noting “there are consequences to being ineffective and weak,” Bacon said his focus is elsewhere.

“I take my marching orders from the district, and try to do the best I can. The president has his own agenda — maybe being under the spotlight of a subpoena. So does Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, who was in charge of security.”

On the vote to oust Rep. Liz Cheney

Mastre also asked the Congressman whether he was one of the House GOP’s voice votes that opted remove Arizona Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership post.

“I agree with much of what she said. But she is the spokesperson of our party, and we wanted her focus to be on Speaker Pelosi’s agenda, and the economy and the border, and she wanted to focus backwards on Jan. 6 and Nov. 3.”

And so, Bacon said, he voted to replace her.

“I don’t disagree with some of the statements she made, but as a strategy – she wasn’t doing what the party wanted her to do. I support her as a member of Congress. She’s my friend, and I think she’s speaking truth. But she was hired to be the spokesperson for the party caucus and she wasn’t doing it. So yes, I voted for change.”

Full interview with Rep. Don Bacon

—

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.