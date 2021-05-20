MAHA music festival announces lineup

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Maha organizers on Wednesday announced the lineup for this year’s modified music festival.

According to a Wednesday news release, this year’s day-long music event will feature a soul/funk trio Khruangbin, funk and R&B artist Thundercat, and indie-pop artist Japanese Breakfast.

Also performing at the festival are alt-country rock band Drive-By Truckers and South Carolinian folk duo Shovels & Rope. Omaha area performers Matt Cox & the Marauders, Edem Soul Music, Dirt House, J. Crum, Kethro, and Crabrangucci are also scheduled to perform.

Last week, Maha organizers announced the festival, originally scheduled for multiple locations across several dates, will take place on a single day. The festival is set to run from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 31, at Aksarben Village in Omaha.

Tickets will be available on the Maha website at 10 a.m. Friday. General admission tickets are $65 in advance, $75 on the day of the festival; VIP tickets are $155 advance, or $175 on the day. Kids 10 and younger will be admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Parking for the event will be free, the release states.

