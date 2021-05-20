Advertisement

Iowa lawmakers end session noted for conservative new laws

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Legislature has ended the 2021 session nearly three weeks later than expected after Republican lawmakers completed negotiations over a complex tax plan.

By approving the tax changes, legislators added to a host of other conservative priorities they passed, ranging from restricting voting rights to expanding gun access.

Throughout the session, which ended late Wednesday night, Republicans used their large majorities in the House and Senate to push through many bills with little or no Democratic support. For months, Democrats also complained that Republicans refused to require masks or report coronavirus infections.

