Huskers to open 2022 season against Northwestern in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska football team will travel to Ireland to open up its 2022 season.

The Huskers will take on Northwestern at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on August 27, 2022.

“We are excited to reschedule the trip to Ireland for our football program,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “The young men in our program have been looking forward to this trip and we are happy to provide them this memorable experience. I know our great Husker fan base will be excited as well and the opportunity to travel to Ireland to see their team compete on an international stage will truly be special.

Nebraska was scheduled to play Illinois in Dublin to start the 2021 season, but that game was moved to Champagne, Illinois due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huskers have not played an overseas game since 1992.

Nebraska went 3-5 during an abbreviated season in 2020, and are set to take the field in 2021 under Head Coach Scott Frost, who came to Nebraska in 2018.

Following the matchup with Northwestern in Ireland, Nebraska will return to Lincoln for three consecutive non-conference games, taking on North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).

Nebraska and Northwestern will compete for the Keough-Naughton trophy that bears the names of two powerhouses of Irish America, Don Keough and Martin Naughton.

“The past year has been a very difficult one for us all in Ireland and in the United States. With our vaccination rollout advancing at pace, we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel, and we can begin to look forward with optimism to welcoming visitors safely back to our shores,” commented Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin. “When we do, we will have a very special welcome ready for the teams and their supporters when they visit us for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.”

Click here to watch welcome message.

The teams are expected to travel to Ireland a few days prior to the season opener to acclimate and prepare for the contest, while also enjoying Irish cultural experiences.

“The announcement of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic for August 2022 is really good news,” said Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Executive Vice President – North America & Australia. “As we get ready to restart international tourism to the island of Ireland, the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Huskers will deliver a very welcome boost for tourism from the United States, with about 23,000 people expected to travel here from the US and Europe. Our message to the teams and their fans is that we cannot wait to roll out the ‘green carpet’ and welcome them to Dublin and Ireland. I am confident that the Aer Lingus Classic will be a truly wonderful opportunity to showcase Ireland and, more generally, the many attractions we offer as a holiday destination.”

David Shepherd, Chief Commercial Officer, Aer Lingus, said: “Today’s announcement is a welcome beacon of hope for travel on both sides of the Atlantic. As proud sponsor of the Aer Lingus College Football Series, we look forward to flying the Northwestern Wildcats, Nebraska Huskers and their respective delegations to Ireland next summer, and to promoting our airline to our valued US market.”

Ticket & Package Information: At this time, tickets to the game are available through travel or hospitality package. Fans can put down a $250 package deposit to secure their ticket and travel package at CollegeFootballIreland.com. Packages are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

