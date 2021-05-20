Advertisement

Huskers to kick off 2022 season in Ireland

(KOLNKGIN)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Get your passports ready, Husker fans, and polish your brogues. The Huskers are kicking off the 2022 football season in Ireland.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic is scheduled for Aug. 27 at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. The trip is a reschedule from 2021, when NU was set to play Illinois there. That game was moved to Champaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The matchup also will be Nebraska’s first outside the United States since 1992, when the Huskers took on the Kansas State Wildcats in the 1992 Coca-Cola Bowl in Japan.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said the players were excited about the opportunity.

“The young men in our program have been looking forward to this trip and we are happy to provide them this memorable experience,” he said. “I know our great fan base will be excited as well, and the opportunity to travel to Ireland to see their team compete on an international state will truly be special.”

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost said the game would provide great exposure for the program, though the Huskers’ primary focus will be to “play against an outstanding opponent in Northwestern.”

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said his country would have a “very special welcome ready” for both teams and their fans.

Tickets are available through a travel package at CollegeFootballIreland.com, where fans can put down $250 deposits to secure their seats. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

After the Dublin game, Nebraska returns to Lincoln for three straight non-conference games, taking on North Dakota on Sept. 3, Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, and Oklahoma on Sept. 17.

